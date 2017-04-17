Live grenade, drugs found in Lillington business; arrest made

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lillington man faces multiple charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction after police found a live grenade at his work place.

Lillington police said a 911 hang up call led them to property at 510 Washington St.

Police said 33-year-old Shawn McGee’s ex-girlfriend made the call.

“Female stated she was being held at gunpoint, everything else unraveled from there,” said Lillington Police Chief Frank Powers.

Once inside one on the buildings on the property, police say investigators recovered meth, marijuana, 41 grams of cocaine and two rifles.

Authorities also found a live grenade in one of the rooms.

“When I hear all of these motorcycles going up and down the road after work hours,” said neighbor Samuel Reid.

The Reid’s have lived in this neighborhood for more than 40 years.

The couple says they’ve called police multiple times about unusual traffic in and out of the property several times a day.

“We felt something was going on back there but we didn’t know what,” said Mary Reid.

Samuel Reid retired from the military and knows the impact of explosives all too well.

“I was shocked because a grenade can do a lot of damage and he’s pretty close to our house,” said Samuel Reid.

McGee faces multiple charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He remains at the county jail under $900,000 bond.

Lillington police say more arrests are possible.