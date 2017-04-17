Lumberton man charged in deadly weekend shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office say they have made an arrest after a man died in the hospital this weekend after a shooting.

Deputies were called Saturday morning at 12:31 a.m. to a shooting on Jefferson Road in Maxton, Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

On arrival, deputies found the victim, 21-year-old Kenston Locklear, had been shot multiple times.

According to Major Thompson, EMS transported the man to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died.

Over the course of the investigation, officials learned a fight took place between the two individuals before the shooting. After deputies spoke to witnesses, they developed a suspect and arrested Jorden Kasee Smith of Lumberton.

Smith was charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.