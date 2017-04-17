Man, 2 juveniles arrested in robbery and assault of NC college student

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University police have arrested three suspects, including two juveniles, in a common law robbery that happened Sunday night.

ECU police responded just before 10 p.m. to a report of a robbery in the parking lot near Fifth and Reade streets, where they say a male ECU student was physically assaulted and robbed by three other males.

One of the suspects, a juvenile, was found and taken into custody after an initial search, police said.

The other two were identified through investigation by ECU and Greenville police and were taken into custody early Monday morning.

One suspect, Tyron Baker, is charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The two juvenile suspects are in custody and are awaiting their initial court appearances.

