Man falls at Hanging Rock State Park in 3rd incident at park in 3 months

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — Stokes County EMS confirm a man fell at Hanging Rock State Park on Sunday evening.

RELATED: NC teen dies after falling 50 feet at Hanging Rock State Park last month

Officials say a 28-year-old man was climbing Moores Wall when around 5:30 p.m., he fell 20 feet and was airlifted to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

EMS says it does not plan to release the man’s name.

This is the third accident at the park in the last three months.

Park Ranger, Jason Anthony, said they are reexamining safety policies. More caution signs have been added near areas of the trail where hikers have fallen.

“Our philosophy is to keep the park as natural as possible so we can’t put up guard rails everywhere,” he said. It’s impossible to take a mountain in its natural state like that and put a fence around it. That’s just not a practical thing to do. So we just have to tell people to exercise caution.”

Copyright 2017 WFMY