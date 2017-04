SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was last seen leaving a hospital in the area was found dead Sunday night in a creek in the Supply area.

Officials said Jeremy Faith Hill, 30, had not been seen since leaving Novant Health on foot on Tuesday at approximately 1 p.m. while wearing only undergarments.

Officials say foul play is not suspected in Hill’s death.

