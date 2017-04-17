Missing Goldsboro woman planned trip, but left belongings at home

Lakeyisha Vonette Jones in a photo from Goldsboro Police.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a missing Goldsboro woman who planned a trip but left her belongings at home, officials said.

Lakeyisha Vonette Jones, 38, was last seen on Jan. 5, Goldsboro Police said in a news release Monday.

Jones was last seen with a man named Laron Holloman leaving for New York, but her belongings were left at her Lincoln Homes apartment, police said.

Jones lives in the 900 block of Hugh Street in Goldsboro.

Holloman, of the 600 block of South Slocumb Street, may be driving a 2013 gray Ford Fusion.

Jones is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about Jones should call Goldsboro Police at 919-580-4242.

