NC ‘armed and dangerous’ pair on the run, police say

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) — Two wanted Gastonia men should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Bessemer City police say.

Dequan Rashud McMiller and Michael Meeks III, both 21, have Gastonia addresses but have connections to Charlotte, where police say they may be living.

The pair is charged with malicious secret assault and felony conspiracy.

“McMiller was in possession of an Anderson AM-15 Rifle with high capacity Drum magazine,” police say.

He was last seen with Detabian Fortenberry of Charlotte.

Police say they don’t currently have any warrants on Fortenberry.

McMiller was last seen driving a black Infinity G37 with NC license plate EJV-8893.

The vehicle reportedly belongs to Lashara Patrick McMiller of Gastonia.

Meeks is described as being around 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, and Dequan McMiller is described as being around 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and black eyes.

“If you see them do not approach,” police say of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bessemer City Police Department at 704-629-2235.

