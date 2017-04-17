NC man’s ashes returned 3 days after being stolen from rental car

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A North Carolina woman says she has gotten back her husband’s ashes after they were stolen from a garage in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf area.

Thieves broke into Mary Wilkinson’s rental vehicle Wednesday. They stole cash, credit cards, clothing and a velvet pouch carrying the ashes.

The theft happened the day before Wilkinson and her daughter Julia planned to scatter the remains of Joe Wilkinson among the redwoods of the North Coast.

Authorities launched their investigation Thursday.

Wilkinson says she received a call from San Francisco police Saturday saying that a man had dropped off the ashes. He wasn’t arrested and the other missing items weren’t recovered.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said the urn and ashes had been returned to the Joe Wilkinson’s widow, according to CBS affiliate KPIX. She told the San Francisco Chronicle that the remains had been dropped off at a station house on Saturday.

“She (the officer) just said, ‘I just want to let you know we have your husband’s remains,’” Mary Wilkinson told the paper. “And I just broke down and started crying.”

Wilkinson says she and her daughter no longer plan to scatter her husband’s remains and will instead take them back home to Charlotte on Tuesday.