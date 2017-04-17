NC woman facing arrest hits deputy with her car and gets away, officials say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman wanted on charges of forging prescriptions backed her car into a detective who was attempting to serve her a warrant Monday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Detective Gentry Pinner tried to serve the warrant around 8:15 a.m. along the 2000 block of Emerald place in Greenville.

Eleanor Gibbs, 34, had warrants from back in January from an investigation involving forged prescriptions.

Pinner saw Gibbs running to her car, identified her and told her to stop, the Sheriff’s Office said.

That’s when, the Sheriff’s Office said, Gibbs got in her car and looked at the detective in the rearview mirror while backing up and striking him with her car.

She then drove away in a silver vehicle, deputies said.

Pinner received minor injuries, and the Sheriff’s Office said he is continuing in his normal duties.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.