Raleigh residents look back on deadly tornadoes that touched down 6 years ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even though it’s been six years since Raleigh was hit by deadly tornadoes, the devastating effects still linger with many residents.

On April 16, 2011, North Carolina was hit by deadly tornadoes. Thirty tornadoes touched down within the state, killing 24 people and causing tens of millions of dollars in damage.

“It just blew my socks off. We had absolutely nothing,” said Paul Miller.

Six years ago and without warning, Miller says his house on N. King Charles Road was slammed by a tornado. When the storm cleared, he says he didn’t even recognize his home.

“It looked like nothing but trees, limbs, and branches all over. You couldn’t even see the road,” said Miller.

Now, all Miller has left to remember his old house are pictures.

“Mementos from years ago I collected from NASA and other places I worked…mementos gone. I had no anything,” he said.

Miller’s home was destroyed by the tornado, and had to be rebuilt. But other neighbors were also hit hard.

“A horrific day here in Raleigh. It’s a day I’ll never forget as long as I live,” said Ben Falk.

Falk says he heard the tornado coming down N. King Charles like a freight train. Six trees fell into his home, costing $60,000 in damages.

But both Falk and Miller tell me no matter how much they lost, they still feel lucky to have their lives.

“It’s something that you don’t fully get over and it makes you very appreciative for what you do have,” said Falk.

“You can’t forget it. Having lived through it and gone through it, you never forget it. Never,” said Miller.