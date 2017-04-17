Virginia man killed while photographing truck race

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) – A man taking photographs died after being struck by a mud hop vehicle at the Belle Haven Moose Lodge on Saturday.

Virginia State Police say that around 3:12 p.m., 48-year-old Rick Ulerick, of the 6300 block of Knob Hill Drive in Virginia Beach, was taking photographs at an Mud Bog event through the pit when he was accidentally struck by a truck that was participating in the event.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Ulerick was not injured during the incident.

Police are investigating this as an accidental death.

