Waterline replacement to close section of Raleigh’s Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Glenwood Avenue will be closed starting Friday evening due to waterline replacement, the City of Raleigh said.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, crews will close Glenwood Avenue between White Oak Road and St. Mary’s Street.

The work is expected to be wrapped up by Monday at 5 a.m. but traffic

The City is replacing waterlines connected to The Circle.

Local residents and local traffic will still have access to The Circle and Glenwood Avenue side streets.

The following detour will be in place:

Motorists traveling southbound on Glenwood Avenue will turn right onto St. Mary’s Street, left onto Wade Avenue, and right on to the exit ramp for Glenwood Avenue;

Motorists traveling northbound on Glenwood Avenue near Wade Avenue will turn left to exit to westbound Wade Avenue, turn right on St. Mary’s Street and left back onto Glenwood Avenue;

Motorists traveling northbound on Glenwood Avenue between Wade Avenue and White Oak Road will turn right on White Oak Road, left on Anderson Drive and right back onto Glenwood Avenue;

Motorists traveling along Wade Avenue should turn to travel northbound along St. Mary’s Street and left back onto Glenwood Avenue;