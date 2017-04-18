130 new jobs coming to Wake County as smart grid company moves global HQ to Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper and company officials announced Tuesday that Trilliant Networks, a smart grid technology company, is making Cary their new global headquarters.

The announcement came at 10 a.m. outside Trilliant’s building in Cary. The company’s move to Cary will bring 130 new jobs to the Triangle, according to Cooper. The company will invest $1.8 million in their current offices to accommodate the expansion.

“We’re proud that this global company has chosen to expand its operations here in the heart of North Carolina’s Research Triangle and call our state home,” said Cooper. “Wake County and Cary offer the prime location, ideal business environment and talented workforce needed for a high-tech headquarters and we’re excited Trilliant recognizes that.”

Cooper also said that the company, which has many offices located throughout the world, had a lot of choices of where they could move their headquarters to, but chose Cary.

Trilliant officials at the announcement said “the talent [and] universities” is what attracted them to Cary.

Trilliant will hire several positions to support world-wide operations of the company, according to a release from the governor’s office. Salaries will vary by position, with a total annual payroll impact of more than $13 million.

Town of Cary officials said they will do everything they can to help Trilliant grow in the community.