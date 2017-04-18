6 arrested in NC in gambling bust after 2-month investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several people in Onslow County have been arrested on gambling charges after a two-month long investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office drug enforcement unit had been investigating illegal gambling at businesses throughout Onslow County, and the search warrants were executed at three separate businesses on Thursday.

According to deputies, those businesses were: the Holly Mart on 954 US Hwy. South in Holly Ridge, BJ’s Yard Sale at 3117 Richlands Hwy. in Jacksonville and Best Exxon at 2945 Richlands Hwy in Jacksonville.

Deputies said their search resulted in the seizure of 11 gambling gaming machines, gambling paraphernalia, ledgers, receipts, tally sheets and $11,667 in gambling proceeds.

The following were arrested as part of the operation:

Thomas Newkirk, 31, of Armstrong Drive, Jacksonville was charged with misdemeanor gambling violation, misdemeanor operate/possess slot machine, misdemeanor allow gambling in public house, misdemeanor allow gaming tables, misdemeanor keeping slot machines/gaming tables.

His bond was set at $5,000 unsecured.

Teresa Hollis Evans, 66, of US Hwy 17, Holly Ridge, was charged with misdemeanor gambling violation, misdemeanor operate/possess slot machine, misdemeanor allow gambling in public house, misdemeanor allow gaming tables, misdemeanor keeping slot machines/gaming tables.

Her bond was set at $6,000 unsecured.

Richard Earl Melton Jr., 29, of Rainmaker Drive, Jacksonville, was charged with misdemeanor gambling violation, misdemeanor operate/possess slot machine, misdemeanor allow gambling in public house, misdemeanor allow gaming tables, misdemeanor keeping slot machines/gaming tables.

His bond was set at $3,000 unsecured.

Teresa Ann Blakley, 57, of Kenwood Drive, Jacksonville, was charged with misdemeanor gambling violation, misdemeanor operate/possess slot machine, misdemeanor allow gambling in public house, misdemeanor allow gaming tables, misdemeanor keeping slot machines/gaming tables.

Her bond was set at $5,000 unsecured.

Malek Redhwan Taher-Maswarah, age 32 of Cordell Circle, Jacksonville, was charged with misdemeanor gambling violation, misdemeanor operate/possess slot machine, misdemeanor allow gambling in public house, misdemeanor allow gaming tables, misdemeanor keeping slot machines/gaming tables.

His bond was set at $5,000 unsecured.

Eyad Ahmed Saleh, age 20 of Wilmington Hwy., Jacksonville, was charged with misdemeanor gambling violation, misdemeanor operate/possess slot machine, misdemeanor allow gambling in public house, misdemeanor allow gaming tables, misdemeanor keeping slot machines/gaming tables, conduct gambling at licensed ABC premise, consume alcohol by 19/20-year-old.

His bond was set at $7,000 unsecured.