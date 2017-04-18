Deputies seek help finding NC teen girl missing since Saturday

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County deputies are asking for help to find a missing teen girl.

Dianne Rylee Baker, 15, is from Laurel Haven Road in Fairview.

She was last seen between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. on Saturday April 15th.

Deputies say Baker could possibly be in the vicinity of Old Highway 70 and Bee Tree Road in Swannanoa.

Baker is described as being between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She has a partially shaved eyebrow and the right side of her head is partially shaved.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Nike shoes, and a tank top.

Baker had a white blanket and a blue backpack with her.