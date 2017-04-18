Duke workers mark Lineman Appreciation Day by volunteering

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For National Lineman Appreciation Day, a bunch of Duke Energy line workers instead showed their appreciation for others.

About 15 linemen volunteered Tuesday at the UNC Rex Rehab and Nursing Care Center in Raleigh. They cleaned the courtyard, gave the gazebo a fresh coat of paint, and cultivated a small garden to grow fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Trying to make it a little nicer. We’ve got a lot of people that are doing good work here. It’s just our way of giving back to the community a little bit, because the community gives so much to us,” line worker Reggie Hicks said.

“I just like to look around see beauty everywhere, just make you feel a little bit better inside, if you can’t be around your family all the time.”

The rehab center’s administrator, Dean Smith, said as many as 120 patients stay there at a time. He said spring cleaning is often a challenge due to limited time and resources.

Smith said he and the rest of the staff are very grateful the linemen picked the rehab center for a service project. He said it is especially significant that on a day for giving recognition to the linemen, the workers were the ones giving back.

“When you have community resources that care enough and that are willing to dedicate the time and resources to do a project like this, it’s special,” Smith said.

“It means a lot to myself and the resident. The courtyard is a special area for our residents. They like to come out here and enjoy nature and visit with family members and loved ones.”

The real grunt work of the day came with the arrival of more than two tons of mulch to spread around the rehab center grounds.

The Duke Energy crew said this was a good way to get a head start on Earth Day, which is Saturday.