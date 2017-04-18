Goldsboro woman missing since January found in Brooklyn, police say

Lakeyisha Vonette Jones in a photo from Goldsboro Police.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who had not had any contact with her family since January was located just a day after Goldsboro police sent a press release asking for information on her whereabouts.

Lakeyisha Vonette Jones, 38, was last seen on Jan. 5, Goldsboro Police said in a news release Monday.

Jones was last seen with a man named Laron Holloman leaving for New York, but her belongings were left at her Lincoln Homes apartment, police said.

According to Goldsboro police, an officer with the New York Police Department’s Precinct 2 got in touch with them Tuesday morning to say that he had been contacted by Holloman and was asked to tell Goldsboro police that Jones was safe.

The NYPD officer met with Holloman and Jones and was able to verify her identity and well-being, police said.

Goldsboro police are no longer considering Jones as a missing person.

