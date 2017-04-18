Duke’s Grayson Allen to return for senior season

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Grayson Allen will return to Duke for his senior season head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Tuesday.

The Jacksonville, Florida native averaged 14.5 points and a team-high 3.5 assists in 34 games for Duke in 2016-17.

“The last few weeks have provided the opportunity for a lot of reflection and prayer,” Allen said. “I’m a firm believer that when something feels right, you go with it. The chance to play with next year’s team just felt right.”

Allen will enter the 2017-18 season as the leading active scorer in the ACC.