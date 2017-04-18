Lumberton police, SBI investigate after bodies found

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Investigators say they are working two separate crime scenes in Lumberton where bodies were found.

Cpt. Terry Parker with Lumberton police says officers are working alongside the State Bureau of Investigation.

One of the crime scenes is located at 505 Peachtree St. and the other is across the street at 702 East Fifth St.

One body was found at each location, Parker said.

Online maps reflect the two sites are less than 400 feet apart.

Investigators would not release how the victims died or if any suspects had been identified.

