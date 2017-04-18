Man robbed Mebane bank then ran off, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man robbed the State Employees’ Credit Union on South Fifth Street in Mebane about 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Witnesses told police that a man walked into the bank, handed a plastic bag to a teller and demanded money, though he never showed a weapon.

The teller complied and the man went out the front door, then ran away, police said. No one was injured.

The robber is described as a thin black male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, sunglasses, a white long-sleeved shirt with stripes and jeans, police said. He was last seen running through a nearby parking lot toward Lowes Boulevard and might have left the area in a gold-colored four-door BMW sedan with a sunroof, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call them at (919) 563-9031.