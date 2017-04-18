Middle school teacher accused of slapping student, deputies say

Published:
(WBTW)

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A teacher at Carvers Bay Middle School in Hemingway, South Carolina, has been accused of assaulting a student, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The teacher, Morgan Minter Roundtree, 29, of Conway, turned himself in to deputies Tuesday and was charged with one count of assault and battery third degree. Public Information Officer Jason Lesley says Roundtree is expected to have a bond hearing Tuesday at the detention center.

According to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the Carvers Bay Middle School resource officer was notified of a possible assault between Roundtree and a student April 12 around 2:55 p.m. According to information given to the school resource officer, the incident began in a classroom as a verbal argument. Roundtree is accused of slapping the student when the altercation escalated.

No significant injuries resulted, according to the report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Roundtree was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday.

