Moore County pair charged with child abuse

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair in Moore County were charged with child abuse, deputies said Tuesday.

The couple live in West End and the physical abuse involved the female suspect’s child, Moore County deputies said.

Jesse Allen Nelson, 32, of Sunrise Point in West End, was charged with one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Patricia Dee Corbin, 34, of the same Sunrise Point address was charged one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

Nelson is being held in the Moore County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, while Corbin is being on a $3,000 bond.

The court appearance for each suspect is set for April 25.

