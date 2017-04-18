NC jewelry store negatively impacted after being mistaken for cable company

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A small business owner says the Time Warner Cable re-brand has inadvertently hurt her business.

Star Sosa, owner of Spectrum Fine Jewelry and Design, recognizes her business bears a name similar to Charter Spectrum.

“Gee, of all the things they could’ve chosen, why did they choose that?” Sosa asked. “It didn’t really register that it was going to be a conflict.”

It started innocently enough with angry Charter Spectrum customers calling her business.

“They are calling because they are upset and they launch into whatever their problem is, which is nothing we can influence,” Sosa said.

The calls aren’t a major concern of Sosa’s. She has tried to use the increased traffic on the phone lines as a way to attract more customers.

But Sunday night she found the negative effect the re-brand was having on her business.

If you search her business’ name online, Google Reviews will show up on the right of your screen. Click on the reviews and the first one to pop up is a one-star rating, given by a customer frustrated with Charter Spectrum’s WiFi connectivity.

“Oh my god, this is having further reaching effects than I could have imagined,” Sosa said, recalling the moment she saw the review.

Sosa’s concerns about this one review come from the perspective of a small business owner. She said Google Reviews play a significant role in her business because people vet custom jewelry designers online before they spend money.

“I don’t want their negative customer service to reflect on me,” she said. “I cannot afford to have them lower my standing, reduce my stars.”

Sosa said she doesn’t want to be at odds with Charter Spectrum, and she said she understands it’s costly for either business to change their names at this point.

Her main goal moving forward is to let people know they are not related in any way to the cable and internet giant, in hopes that Charter Spectrum customer experiences won’t take away her own customers.

