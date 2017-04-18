NC woman in custody after hitting deputy with car to escape, officials say

Eleanor Gibbs in a photo from WNCT.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman who deputies said backed her car into a  detective attempting to serve her a warrant on Monday was arrested Tuesday.

Eleanor Gibbs, 34, is being charged with assault with deadly weapon on a government official,  resisting a public officer and flee to elude arrest, as well as charges of driving with a revoked license, a probation violation and charges related to forged prescriptions.

Gibbs is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Detective Gentry Pinner attempted to serve the warrant around 8:15 a.m. Monday along the 2000 block of Emerald place in Greenville.

Gibbs had warrants from back in January from the investigation involving forged prescriptions.

Pinner saw Gibbs running to her car, identified her and told her to stop, the Sheriff’s Office said.

That’s when, the Sheriff’s Office said, Gibbs got in her car and looked at the detective in the rearview mirror while backing up and striking him with her car.

She then drove away in a silver vehicle, deputies said.

Pinner received minor injuries, and the Sheriff’s Office said he is continuing in his normal duties.

