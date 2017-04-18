NCAA expected to announce tournament host sites today, NC back in the running

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The NCAA is set to announce tournament sites for the next five years today.

RELATED: NCAA will ‘reluctantly’ consider championship bids in NC following HB2 repeal

North Carolina is back in the running as possible host sites after lawmakers repealed House Bill 2.

Wake County has a total of 57 bids for tournament and championship games over the next five years.

RELATED: Full coverage of HB2

Now, many towns across the state are optimistic after the NCAA said a majority of the board “reluctantly” agreed to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina.

NCAA officials said House Bill 142, a compromise bill to HB2, met “the minimal NCAA requirements.”

The organization pulled championships from the state last year in response to HB2.

LGBT advocates like Equality NC are critical of the organization’s decision.

“We had hoped that the NCAA would stand with the LGBT community. They got pushed by Roy Cooper instead and they succumbed to his political pressure,” said Equality NC’s Chris Sgro.

There’s no word on the exact timing of today’s announcement.