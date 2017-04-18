On-duty NC firefighter dies while responding to call

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — An on-duty Alexander County firefighter died on duty Monday night.

Eric “Bubba” Pennell was at a call on Emergency Street when he suffered a medical emergency, fire officials say. EMS took Pennell to a medical facility where he later died.

Pennell was a member of the Central Alexander/Taylorsville Fire Department in Taylorsville.

“Visitation and funeral are incomplete at this time. When plans have been finalized, they will be posted on this page,” the Central Alexander Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “We ask that you please keep The Pennell Family as well as The Central Alexander / Taylorsville Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers.”

Details surrounding the medical emergency Pennell suffered were not released.

