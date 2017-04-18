Operator of Oak Island Pier sues town

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) — The operator of the Oak Island Pier has sued the town for “fail[ing] to repair and maintain the pier,” which was shut down as a result of damage sustained during Hurricane Matthew.

About 150 feet of the seaward end of the pier broke off during the strong current and heavy winds brought on by Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 8, 2016.

Oak Island Pier, LLC, which leases the fishing pier, tackle shop and restaurant, alleges the town was “grossly negligent” in failing to repair the pier, despite several inspections that identified damage to the structure over the following months.

The complaint, filed April 6, also alleges the town did not communicate with the plaintiff from Sept. 20, 2016 to Feb. 23, even though the lessee sold season passes and inventory for the bait shop.

The town announced in March the pier was closed to the public.

The plaintiff sued for damages in excess of $50,000, plus attorney fees.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.