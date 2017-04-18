Orange County leaders get public feedback on light rail plans

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday, dozens of residents gave their opinions to Orange County Commissioners about the possibility of a light rail system which looks to connect Durham County and Orange County.

In total, more than 50 people signed up for public input.

The county commissioners allotted its entire meeting to hear the opposing sides of the debate. For hours, the community fought for the rail system and against it.

“There is a need for an alternate system that will connect the buses, cabs, and people to their work,” Wayland Burton said.

Burton is from Durham, but made the trip to Chapel Hill to tell the commissioners how important he feels the rail system is.

Burton has been keeping up with the debate for years. He says light rail would make traveling between the two counties so much easier and safer.

“I don’t want to have to drive in this continuously aggressive style of drivers that are taking over the lanes,” he said.

The proposal looks to connect Orange County to Durham County. It promises to relieve traffic on busy roads around both cities, but it comes at a big cost: $3.3 billion is the estimate right now.

Burton says it’s worth the investment but not everyone feels the same way

“All we’re doing is making the developers rich,” said Ellen Michelson.

Michelson says not only is the cost far too much, she doesn’t think light rail will even benefit the Orange County community the way it’s being promised.

“It’s not going to RTP, it’s not going to the airport, it’s not going to Raleigh, it’s not helping the problem,” said Michelson.

Tuesday was just to get the opinion of the community and no decision was made.

Officials with the county say they expect the commissioners will make a decision by next Thursday because the Federal Transit Administration is looking for a decision by the end of April.