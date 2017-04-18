Police: Raleigh father of 3 shot multiple times, killed by tow truck driver

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh father of three who was shot and killed just off Glenwood Avenue Friday night was involved in an altercation inside a tow truck before he was shot, police said.

Taurean Sutton, 30, was shot multiple times on St. Giles Street just before 11 p.m. Friday, police said.

According to a release police distributed on Tuesday, Sutton had entered a tow truck while the driver was inside and was “apparently upset about the towing of his vehicle by another towing company.” Sutton and the driver then got into an altercation inside before Sutton was shot and killed.

Police also released a 911 call made from the scene. It’s not clear who placed the call.

The 9 minute, 39 second call only consisted of the operator trying to speak with the caller while cursing and yelling could be heard in the background. The caller never responds to the operator. Approximately 3 minutes, 35 seconds into the call there are what sounds like six gunshots. Around four minutes later, sirens can be heard in the background, followed by another two minutes of silence before the call cuts off.

Sutton’s friend Bonita Wilson, who attended middle and high school with Sutton, spoke with CBS North Carolina over the weekend and described him as someone who “always had a smile on his face” and as a person who “loved everyone and everybody loved him.”

Another friend of Sutton’s, Ana Gonzalez, said Sutton worked in construction and is survived by his three children and a brother.

Police said that they will continue investigating the case and also consult with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office before deciding whether any charges will be filed.

As of now, no charges have been filed and no suspects are being sought.