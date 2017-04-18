Police seek help finding Fayetteville woman missing a week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville authorities are seeking help finding a woman missing for a week.

Joann Sarah Cannata, 44, was last seen at her home in northern Fayetteville on April 11, police said in an alert Tuesday.

Cannata is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

She was reported missing on Tuesday and might be driving a silver 2001 Honda Accord with a North Carolina license plate of PEL-5628, according to police.

“Cannata may be in the need of prescribed medication,” the alert said, adding that she might be headed to Florida.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Cannata, they are asked to immediately call 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.