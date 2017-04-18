Starved, abused NC dog gets new lease on life

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — A starved and abused dog found by Columbus County officials is getting another shot at life.

He was found Easter Sunday at a home in the Evergreen area, and officers named the dog Mattie because his fur was so thick and tangled it was hard to see where the fur ended and Mattie began. It was so bad, the dog was unable to use his back right leg.

“It was the worst case of matting I’ve ever seen,” shelter director Joey Prince said.

Once Mattie arrived at the shelter, Wags and Wiggle Dog Salon spent more than three hours grooming him. More than six pounds of fur was removed, leaving Mattie weighing just 22 pounds.

“He didn’t really talk before he was shaved, but now he’s talking. He wags his tail and we’re working on his back leg,” Prince said.

Mattie went to the veterinarian today for his first check-up and received a stellar report.

Prince said there are no signs of serious injury in Mattie’s leg, and with love, a few pounds and some rehab, he should be ready for his forever home by the end of the week.

“He’s a great dog, and I’m so glad we found him in time,” Prince said.

Prince said information gathered at the scene indicates the neglect was intentional and is asking anyone with information to call the shelter at 910-641-3945.

