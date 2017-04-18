Teens helped lure woman to an area for robbery, Hoke County deputies say

By Published:

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teen girls were arrested in a robbery and kidnapping case in which a woman was lured to the scene of the crime, deputies said Tuesday.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGES AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

The incident happened the night of Feb. 24 and involved a woman driving a car with a female passenger, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was lured to 710 Mackay Court in Raeford by Trekia Shawyne Campbell and others, deputies said.

“Once the victim … reached 710 Mackay Court, two males approached the victim’s vehicle,” deputies said.

“One of the male suspects presented a firearm and robbed (the victim),” deputies added.

The male suspects then took the victim from her vehicle and searched the vehicle, according to authorities.

The other woman in the car then fled the area. Officials said that woman was Christy Lynn Goins.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Trekia Shawyne Campbell, 19, of Whaley Road in Raeford and Goins, 17, of Blue Springs Road in Red Springs, were both charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony second-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy.

Campbell is being held on a $50,000 bond while Goins is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Deputies said that additional arrests are possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s