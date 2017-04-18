Wake County schools review options for state mandate cutting class size

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Job cuts, putting two teachers in a classroom and eliminating some programs were all discussed as ways for Wake County schools to meet a state mandate for next school year that requires smaller class sizes in grades K-3.

Superintendent Dr. James Merrill outlined the options Tuesday as the board prepared to get feedback from the public on his proposed budget.

The State House unanimously passed a bill (HB13) that would ease the mandate as school districts across the state realized they may have to cut programs such as art and PE to be able to afford the additional a teachers needed to meet the class size requirements.

The Senate has not acted on the bill.

Oddly enough this mandate to reduce class sizes, could instead lead to there being upwards of 40 children in a classroom.

The superintendent laid out several options Tuesday, none of which he seemed to like.

The situation at schools across the state sounds dire, yet there’s still so much uncertainty.

“As a parent, my head is spinning from everything that is going on right now with our schools,” said Amy Sackaroff of Cary.

Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill explained several options to meet a state mandate on smaller class sizes at the K-to-three level.

He says the district needs to hire about 460 teachers to make it happen and find the space.

One option would have two teachers using the same room — meaning about 40 kids would be in there.

“Squishing two classes into one classroom, which is not a great learning environment,” said parent Renee Sekel.

Sekel has three kids at Davis Drive Elementary.

She’s planning a rally Wednesday outside the legislature urging the senate to pass a bill that would ease the class size mandate.

“It boggles my mind. I’m a little bit naïve, maybe. I thought that as soon as the senators realized how important this was, they’d pass it lickity split,” Sekel said.

The superintendent is asking the county for a record $56 million increase in local funding to meet the state mandate.

But, that may not happen, meaning teachers of other subjects like art and physical education could be let go.

At year-round schools that start in early summer, those decisions need to be made.

“We absolutely are providing some guidance for our principals. But, the reality is they’re going to have to make the decision on who to cut, how to cut and where do we put people if we can keep them,” said Monika Johnson-Hostler the Wake County School Board Chair.

That will leave teachers and families uncertain as they wonder how different school could be next year.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Republican Senate leaders about this.

They point out they did allocate some funding in recent years to help reduce class sizes.

But, the superintendent says there were cuts elsewhere.