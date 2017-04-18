What should Raleigh’s brand be?



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s city leaders are working to rebrand the City of Oaks. The city has hired a company from Oklahoma called Cubic to come in, question residents and city workers, and sum up what makes the city great.

What city leaders are learning is that Raleigh has a very diverse mix of residents. That means the Raleigh experience is different for everyone. So the question is: how do you generalize such a unique place?

Raleigh, long known as the City of Oaks, is morphing and adapting with every new resident that moves here. Those that have always called it home are witnessing the change first-hand.

“Raleigh is getting a lot better. There’s a lot of new ideas, new businesses,” said Clayton Williamson, who grew up in Raleigh and returned for a job downtown.

Raleigh’s city government is working to update its brand to reflect everything the area has to offer.

“The real talent here is being able to distill that down into a very succinct message, a few words, a few pictures, that really tell that story,” said City Councilman Russ Stephenson.

Even residents have a difficult time putting their finger on what Raleigh is all about.

“Atmosphere, like the nightlife is up and coming,” said Alethia Josey, who works downtown.

“When I think of Raleigh now I think of more of the tech stuff,” said Williamson.

“Family-oriented, you would pull in adventurous, you would pull in an opportunity to see and hear different types of music,” said resident Eugene Gregory.

In an effort to pin down a brand for the city, researchers asked residents how they feel about Raleigh. Many were optimistic about what the future holds.

“You have good people. And when you have good people, sincere people, it makes a difference,” said Gregory.

But most of all residents want a city that leads the way with forward-thinking and innovation. That is what they think will eventually set Raleigh apart.

Cubic will present their suggestions to city council in June. We could see a completely new brand, but we’re more likely to see a modern take on the good old City of Oaks.