4 arrested after NC deputies seize $132,000 worth of heroin

By Published:

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people appeared before a judge Wednesday in connection with a heroin bust in Martin County.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGES OF SEIZED ITEMS AND CHARGES FOR EACH SUSPECT

The Martin County Narcotics Unit, along with agents from the North Carolina SBI/ALE, executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence located on N.C. Hwy. 125 in the Williamston area.

About $45,000 in cash and 660 grams of heroin valued at $132,000 were seized. Deputies also seized two vehicles, two motorcycles, and an assault rifle.

Four suspects were taken into custody on a slew of heroin-related charges.

Shawrun Lee Maggett, Jocelyn Mone Suggs, and Kosmick Antonio Leary are at the Bertie Martin Regional jail on a $4 million bond. Kelvin Eugene Vaughn is on a $1 million bond.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The warrant was the result of a four-month-long investigation, deputies said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s