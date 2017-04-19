ACC football championship game to return to Charlotte

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina will again host Atlantic Coast Conference neutral site championships, the conference announced Tuesday.

The 13th annual Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game will be played in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on December 2.

“We are pleased that ACC neutral site championships will return to the state of North Carolina beginning with the 2017-18 academic year,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We value all of our partners in North Carolina and appreciate their support and cooperation.”

The conference worked to restructure contracts with venues that had multi-year agreements to compensate for events that were moved in 2016-17, the league said.

In September, the ACC announced it would be pulling all 10 of its neutral site championships for 2016-17 from the state of North Carolina due to House Bill Two.