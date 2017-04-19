AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

By Published: Updated:
Arasely Jimenez-Vasquez and Armando Aguilar (Atlanta Police Department via WKRN)

ATLANTA (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday for a 12-year-old Atlanta girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Arasely Jimenez-Vasquez was last seen in Atlanta, She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police said she was taken by 32-year-old Armando Aguilar and they could be in a white 2009 Ford Econoline with Georgia license plate QFD5854.

The alert states Jimenez-Vasquez is in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 817-2379.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s