Atlantic to have ‘normal’ hurricane season, NC State researchers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Researchers at N.C. State say the Atlantic hurricane season will be a “normal” one in 2017.

Eleven to 15 tropical storms and hurricanes are predicted to develop in the Atlantic basin. Four to six of those will become named storms, N.C. State researchers predict.

The average number of named storms a season is six.

N.C. State researchers looked at more than 100 years of data to form their predictions. The average number of named storms between 1950 and 2014 is 11.

Researchers said one to three storms could develop into major hurricanes.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.