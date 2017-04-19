Broyhill appeals murder conviction in fatal Raleigh stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man convicted of stabbing his best friend’s wife to death in April 2013 is appealing that conviction.

Jonathan Broyhill fatally stabbed Jamie Hahn to death in her Raleigh home. Her husband, Nation, was home at the time of the attack and ran to help his wife.

He was also stabbed by Broyhill.

In 2015, Broyhill was found guilty of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and attempted first-degree murder in the attack.



Broyhill was a close friend to the couple and was even the best man in their wedding. Investigators said Broyhill worked for Jamie Hahn’s firm, Blue Sky Strategies, and used his position to steal money from Congressman Brad Miller’s campaign.

When Jamie Hahn confronted Broyhill about the missing money, detectives believe Broyhill attacked Hahn in her kitchen. Nation Hahn said he heard his wife’s screams as he walked down the stairs of their North Raleigh home.

At trial, it was claimed Broyhill was suffering from emotional issues.

During Wednesday’s appeal it is expected Broyhill’s lawyers will argue that a psychiatrist testimony about Broyhill’s mental state should have been allowed at his trial.