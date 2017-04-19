House owned by UNC catches fire in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A fully-involved house fire in Chapel Hill shut down a main road for the morning commute Wednesday, according to the Chapel Hill Fire Department.

The fire was called in at approximately 7:45 a.m. by two people who were inside the home at the time the fire broke out, according to Chapel Hill Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Rob Pruitt. Four people are believed to live at the home.

Both the home and property are owned by UNC, Pruitt said.

Fire officials said the house fire near Weaver Dairy Road and Homestead Road had completely shut down Homestead and warned motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Chapel Hill police said on Twitter that Homestead Road is closed from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Seawell School Road.

North Carolina Highway 86 and Eubanks Road are good alternate routes for those in the area.

Chapel Hill Transit put out a release detailing detours for their HS and Senior Shuttle routes on Homestead Road.

The HS route will be detoured along Rogers Road to Eubanks to MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Senior Shuttle will turnaround at Southern Human Services and will be detoured along MLK Jr. Boulevard to Estes Drive to N. Greensboro to Old Fayetteville Road.

Officials said no one was injured, but they believe two dogs were killed in the fire.

Firefighters are still on scene putting out hot spots. The investigation has not started yet, Pruitt said.