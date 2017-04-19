Deputy charged with child sex abuse

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — A former deputy with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia has been arrested and indicted on charges of child sex abuse.

According to court documents, Hector David Jimenez is accused of forcing a 13-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in 2015. Authorities say Jimenez was dating her mother and used his position in law enforcement to intimidate the victim.

Jimenez, 46, was not employed with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incidents, according to Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Baskerville, but was working in law enforcement for another jurisdiction.

Baskerville told WRIC that the victim’s family was hesitant to come forward because the suspect was a law enforcement officer, but the prosecutor made it clear that her office wants the entire community to know that regardless where someone works, they will be prosecuted if they break law.

“I do want the community to know that certainly it’s not being swept under the rug, that action, an investigation, and now prosecution is taking place as swiftly as possible,” Baskerville said.

Jimenez, who faces up to 30 years in prison, is charged with aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was indicted on Tuesday and fired from the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Jimenez is being held without bond at Meherrin Regional Jail.

