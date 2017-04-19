Fayetteville man arrested, charged with multiple sex crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and is facing multiple sex charges, according to police.

Henry Lee Williams, 56, of the 1900 block of Camden Road, faces charges for attempted second-degree rape, attempted second-degree sex offense, assault by strangulation, and second-degree kidnapping.

According to Fayetteville police, the charges stem from an investigation into an attempted sexual assault on a female acquaintance that occurred Tuesday.

Williams is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

If anyone has information concerning the investigation or Henry Williams, they are asked to contact Detective P. Matrafailo (SVU) at (910) 433-2056 or Sergeant D.W. West at (910) 433-1439.

Crimestoppers can be contacted at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).