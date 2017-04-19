Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

SHIRLEY, Mass. (CBS News) — Convicted killer and former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison overnight, authorities said Wednesday morning.

CBS Boston reports that Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of the Massachusetts Department of Correction Issued a statement saying:

On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.”

Just last week, Hernandez, 27, was acquitted of murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men in July 2012, which prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

He was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in June 2013.

The Patriots were scheduled to go to the White House Wednesday to be greeted by President Trump and mark their latest Super Bowl win.