Garner Family Dollar store catches fire

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Family Dollar store in Garner caught fire Wednesday night, officials said.

Shoppers and workers were evacuated from the store when the fire started about 8 p.m. at 505 Plaza Circle, officials said.

Workers at a business next to the Family Dollar told CBS North Carolina that firefighters were on the roof of the store and smoke was throughout the building.

A fire official on the scene said the blaze started in an air handler and spread down through the ceiling of the store.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.

The store might have to close for an electrician to inspect wiring because of the large amount of water fire crews used during the blaze.