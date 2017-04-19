John Grisham to bring book tour to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – John Grisham will visit four North Carolina cities, including Raleigh, during his first book tour in 25 years.

Grisham is hitting to the road to support his 30th book, Camino Island.

The author is slated to stop at Quail Ridge Books in North Hills on June 13. Tickets are $28.95.

He will be in Charlotte on June 14 and Asheville on June 15.

Grisham is scheduled to stop at Scuppernog Books in Greensboro on June 27.

Click for tickets and more information on Grisham’s book tour.

