Johnston Co. teen arrested after shots fired at boy in NYC barbershop

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN/CBS Newspath) — A Johnston County teen was arrested at his home Tuesday in connection with a shooting that appeared to target a 12-year-old boy in New York City earlier this month, officials said.

The broad-daylight incident was caught on video on April 11, which was the week of Spring Break for Johnston County students.

The suspect, Joshua J`Air Wilson, 17, was arrested at his home on Almon Road in Newton Grove, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell told CBS North Carolina.

Johnston County school officials confirmed that Wilson is a student at South Johnston High School.

The shooting incident happened outside a Morningside Heights barbershop called La Rubia de Columbus on Columbus Avenue near 106th Street, WCBS reported.

According to the video, the suspect made no attempt to hide his face when he walked up to the barbershop.

He lingered by the open door, with sources saying that he asked about one of the children inside. On video, the person can be seen pulling out a gun and firing

The boy was targeted, but no one was injured as two shots were fired through the barbershop’s open door. A chair and coat were hit by bullets.

The barbershop owner told WCBS that the was waiting his turn in a seat near the door when two bullets flew past him.