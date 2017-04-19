Lawsuit to challenge constitutionality of bills passed during NCGA special session

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Common Cause NC will be teaming up with 10 North Carolinians in a lawsuit that questions a December 2016 legislative session.

The group is alleging that lawmakers rushed to hold the special session in order to keep the public in the dark.

Pat McCrory, who was governor at the time, requested the fourth special session for legislators to pass a measure for $201 million toward Hurricane Matthew and wildfire relief. Several organizations saw this as a power play for Republicans to throw in several other provisions, without giving a heads up to the public or allowing residents any input.

Common Cause and several North Carolina residents accuse lawmakers of rolling out a special legislative session with less than two hours’ notice and no public disclosure.

The lawsuit will allege that lawmakers deprived “North Carolina citizens of their right ‘to instruct their representatives.’”

The claim will challenge the constitutionality of bills that were passed during the special session.

Some of the measures include laws that were passed that curbed now-Gov. Roy Cooper’s power, like Senate approval for his cabinet picks, which was challenged in court, but upheld.

The group plans to announce the lawsuit Wednesday morning at 10:30 in front of the legislative building.