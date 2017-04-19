Lumberton police investigate after women’s bodies found in trash can, house

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lumberton police are still looking for answers after two women’s decomposed bodies were found about 500 feet from one another, one of them in a trash can.

Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine women’s causes of death.

Multiple sources identified Rhonda Jones as one of the women found dead Tuesday. Those who knew her well say she working to get her life back on track.

Police returned to the crime scene along Peachtree Street on Wednesday, looking for clues in what they call a “suspicious death investigation.”

Police found the bodies after being called to investigate a suspicious odor.

“Well, last week, I’ll say Thursday, when we started smelling it, everybody was coming through the path and they were smelling it also,” said Jack Skipper, whose family lives next door to the abandoned home where one of the bodies was found.

The other body was found almost directly across the street.

Neighbors say detectives pulled the second body from a trash can.

“I mean, I don’t comprehend with stuff like this too good,” said Meghan Oxendine, a friend of Rhonda Jones. “I don’t understand how somebody could do somebody’s child, mother, niece, like that.”

RELATED: Lumberton police, SBI investigate after decomposing bodies of 2 women found

Oxendine said Jones, a mother of five, was a sweet and a good person

“I never see her act out or nothing,” she said. “She was just quiet she didn’t really mess with too many people.”

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the inquiry.