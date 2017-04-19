NC family and police still seek answers a year after teen vanishes

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) — “It’s frustrating for everyone involved,” says Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford. She says that describes the feeling among detectives and family as the one-year anniversary approaches in the case of a missing teen from Boone.

Martin Roberts, 19-years-old at the time, vanished April 21 of 2016. His roommates reported him missing and there has not been a trace of him since, officers say.

Roberts left a note behind that indicated that he might be leaving, but investigators say Roberts had no transportation and took no money.

Police say they don’t know if Roberts is still alive, a victim of foul play or anything else.

Roberts was last seen walking past the Appalachian State University Convocation Center around lunchtime on April 21 of last year.

According to Boone Police, leads are still coming in and being followed up, but none have led to Roberts.

The young man was a student at Caldwell Community College and trying to get back into ASU, where he had been previously enrolled for a short time.

Everything seemed to be turning his way, said Roberts’ family last year. The family says they are not sure what happened.

A gathering is planned at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at the Southminster Presbyterian Church in Gastonia. People are welcomed to comfort each other about Roberts’ and other missing persons cases. Butterflies will be released to honor the families of the missing.

Meanwhile, Boone Police continue to ask for tips in this missing persons case.

