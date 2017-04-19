NC pair arrested after armed attack at basketball court

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — Two men wanted in connection to an assault caught on camera in Gaston County have been arrested.

Dequan Rashud McMiller and Michael Meeks III, both 21, are each charged with malicious secret assault and felony conspiracy.

The incident happened in February at a basketball court in Bessemer City. Surveillance video shows two men get out of a car and attack a third on the court.

One of the men had a rifle in his hand during the assault.

“McMiller was in possession of an Anderson AM-15 Rifle with high capacity Drum magazine,” police said.

Police say both men were arrested Wednesday and placed in the Gaston County Jail under a $150,000 bond each.

